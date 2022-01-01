Virginia dad wins $1M jackpot while on chocolate milk run for kids

article

A Virginia father won the $1 million jackpot after playing the lottery while getting chocolate milk for his children.

Virginia lottery officials said Dennis Willoughby of North Chesterfield stopped at a 7-Eleven store in Richmond to buy the drinks and to buy a $1 million Platinum Jackpot scratch-off ticket.

The father decided to take his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,205 before taxes, instead of the full amount in annual payments over the course of 30 years.

Lottery officials said Willoughby is the second top prize winner for the $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot game, leaving one $1 million ticket remaining in circulation.

According to lottery officials, the $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot game is one of dozens of scratch-offs available in the state. It features prizes ranging from $10 up to $1,000,000.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,632,000. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.92. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.