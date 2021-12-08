Vigil to be held for high school football player brutally beaten in Lake Jackson

Students and community members are holding a vigil for a 16-year-old high school football player beaten in Lake Jackson.

The incident happened on Friday, Dec. 3 around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Cherrywood Court. It's unclear what led up to the attack, but we're told Cole Hagan, was brutally attacked on Friday by three other students.

Hagen took to social media saying all three of the suspects were his teammates. Police have arrested three teens: Reid Mitchell, 17, Ayden Holland, 17, and Logan Huber, 18, who are facing serious charges.

He had to be put on a ventilator at Memorial Hermann hospital and suffered skull fractures and a broken collar bone. Thankfully, his family posted to Facebook, that he is off that ventilator now and breathing on his own.

The vigil is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Brazos High School.

This case is still an active investigation, so anyone with information is urged to contact the Lake Jackson Police Department at (979) 415-2700.

