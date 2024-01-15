Video: Woman seen cruising Florida highway on electric scooter: ‘Dude, there’s no way!’

Florida drivers are used to seeing some unusual sights along the roadways, but nothing prepared a Miami motorist for how one woman decided to brave South Florida traffic.

Christian Dean recently spotted a woman cruising along a busy highway in Miami on an electric scooter.

Dean said he decided to pull out his phone and start recording the woman’s risky commute.

"This is illegal, and I thought it would be important to record in case something were to happen," he told Storyful.

A woman was recently spotted riding an electric scooter on a Miami highway. Image is courtesy of Christian Dean via Storyful.

In the video, the woman can be seen looking over her shoulder before she merged into Dean’s lane, as he said, "Are you serious?"

He added, "Dude, there’s no way. There’s no way that this girl is on here right now. Are you serious? No way. Only in Dade. No, literally."