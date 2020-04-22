VIDEO: Tornado spotted moving through Seven Oaks, TX

A confirmed large tornado was spotted near Sebastopol, about 18 miles northwest of Livingston. The National Weather Service reports the tornado was moving 40 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 12:00 A.M. CDT for several southeast Texas areas.

The counties include: Angelina, Cherokee, Grimes, Harrison, Houston, Jasper, Madison, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Newton, Panola, Polk, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, Walker.

