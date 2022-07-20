Video shows two men attacked, shot on sidewalk in east Houston

article

Two people were shot during an aggravated robbery on a sidewalk that was caught on video in Houston's Magnolia Park neighborhood.

The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects involved in the incident that happened in the 6700 block of Avenue P near Second Ward on June 18.

According to police, two men reported that they were leaving a large house party when an SUV stopped in the street and four men got out to approach them.

The four men then started to attack one of the guys leaving the party, by kicking and punching him repeatedly. They took his chain and cell phone, then shot at him twice but only hit him once in the thigh.

The four suspects ran back to the SUV and shot at the second guy twice hitting him in his left and right leg as they drove off, police said.

The incident was caught on video by someone nearby.

HPD described the suspects as four Hispanic men. One wore a blue shirt, one wore a red shirt, the third wore a white shirt with white pants, and the fourth wore a white shirt with dark pants.

HPD is asking you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS or submitting a tip online at crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.