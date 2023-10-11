Houston Police Department's Property and Financial Crimes Division is seeking four men accused of stealing copper wire on July 29 and Aug.19.

In July and August, two different sets of men stole copper wires from a shopping strip on 14800 block of Westheimer Road.

Authorities are not sure if both cases are related or if both men are the same people.

Police say the wires were pulled from under the ground and taken from a power pole and breaker box.

According to surveillance in July, the men were driving a gray or light blue Nissan Altima 2021.

In the second case, men were seen without a car and carried backpacks, according to police.

According to police, the first suspect in the July 29 case was described as a white or Hispanic man in his mid-30s with short dark hair and a large build. The second suspect is white, tall, and slim, with a tattoo on his right arm and a worn out toe on his work boots.

An average-built white male in his late 30s with a mustache and goatee was described by police as the first suspect in the Aug 19 case. The second suspect was a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, heavy set, bald, with a short beard and mustache. He also had tattoos on his right forearm.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).