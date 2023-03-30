Police say two teen suspects attempted to carjack a man at a gas station but were unable to drive away because the car had a manual transmission.

The incident occurred Saturday at a Maryland gas station in Germantown, near Gaithersburg.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, a man had just finished pumping gas and was getting into his car when he saw the two teens running towards him.

Police say the teens forced the door open, grabbed ahold of the man and demanded his keys. He complied, police say, and the teens got into his car and tried to drive away.

However, the car had a manual transmission, and the teens couldn't drive away, police say. Authorities say the teens got out and ran away.

Officers spotted the suspects shortly after and took them into custody. The 16-year-old and 17-year-old were charged as adults with one count of carjacking and one count of conspiracy carjacking, officials say.