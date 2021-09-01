VIDEO: Armed men rob man in west Houston apartment parking lot

A man was robbed at an apartment complex parking lot by two armed men in west Houston.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division has released video of the Aug. 14 incident in the hopes that the public could help identify the two suspects in the aggravated robbery.

Police say it happened at the complex located at the 2700 block of Briargrove.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

The victim says that two males walked up to him, at which time one of the males pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his head while demanding his property.

He tried to back away from the suspects, but they started to attack him by punching and hitting him in the head with the gun, which caused him to fall to the ground.

The suspects, described as black males 15-25 years old, both around 5'5" and 180 pounds, went through the man's pockets and ran off with his things.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.