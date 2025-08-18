VIDEO: 3 wanted in shoplifting turned robbery at Houston beauty supply store, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for three people suspected in a shoplifting turned robbery at a beauty supply store.
Caught on camera
What we know:
Houston police say the "shoplifting turned robbery by force" occurred around 4 p.m. July 14 in the 15900 block of South Post Oak.
Police say two female suspects and a male suspect went into a beauty supply store.
According to police, one of the female suspects grabbed some items and started walking out without paying. An employee tried to intervene.
Police say there was a brief struggle, and the suspects assaulted the employee before leaving with the stolen items.
Police described the suspects only as:
- Suspect #1: Black male, red shirt, and multicolored shorts.
- Suspect #2: Black female, black shirt, and black pants.
- Suspect #3: Black female, black shirt, and gray shorts.
What we don't know:
The suspects have not been identified. Police did not release an age range for the suspects.
What you can do:
Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment. Call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or report it through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.