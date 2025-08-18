Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: 3 wanted in shoplifting turned robbery at Houston beauty supply store, police say

Published  August 18, 2025 2:50pm CDT
Houston
VIDEO: 3 suspected in Houston shoplifting turned robbery at beauty supply store

Houston police are asking for the public's help to identify two female suspects and a male suspect who are believed to be responsible for a shoplifting turned robbery by force. The incident happened at a beauty supply store in the 15900 block of South Post Oak around 4 p.m. July 14. (Video: Houston Police Department)

The Brief

    • Houston police are searching for three people suspected in a shoplifting turned robbery.
    • They are accused in an incident in July at a beauty supply store.
    • Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for three people suspected in a shoplifting turned robbery at a beauty supply store.

Caught on camera

What we know:

Houston police say the "shoplifting turned robbery by force" occurred around 4 p.m. July 14 in the 15900 block of South Post Oak.

Police say two female suspects and a male suspect went into a beauty supply store.

According to police, one of the female suspects grabbed some items and started walking out without paying. An employee tried to intervene.

Police say there was a brief struggle, and the suspects assaulted the employee before leaving with the stolen items.

Police described the suspects only as:

  • Suspect #1: Black male, red shirt, and multicolored shorts.
  • Suspect #2: Black female, black shirt, and black pants.
  • Suspect #3: Black female, black shirt, and gray shorts.

What we don't know:

The suspects have not been identified. Police did not release an age range for the suspects. 

What you can do:

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment. Call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or report it through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.  

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

