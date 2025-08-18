VIDEO: 3 wanted in shoplifting turned robbery at Houston beauty supply store, police say

The Brief Houston police are searching for three people suspected in a shoplifting turned robbery. They are accused in an incident in July at a beauty supply store. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers.



Houston police are searching for three people suspected in a shoplifting turned robbery at a beauty supply store.

Caught on camera

What we know:

Houston police say the "shoplifting turned robbery by force" occurred around 4 p.m. July 14 in the 15900 block of South Post Oak.

Police say two female suspects and a male suspect went into a beauty supply store.

According to police, one of the female suspects grabbed some items and started walking out without paying. An employee tried to intervene.

Police say there was a brief struggle, and the suspects assaulted the employee before leaving with the stolen items.

Police described the suspects only as:

Suspect #1: Black male, red shirt, and multicolored shorts.

Suspect #2: Black female, black shirt, and black pants.

Suspect #3: Black female, black shirt, and gray shorts.

What we don't know:

The suspects have not been identified. Police did not release an age range for the suspects.

What you can do:

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment. Call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or report it through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.