VIDEO: 2 suspects wanted in robbery at vape shop in NW Houston

Police released video of two unidentified suspects wanted in a robbery at a vape shop in northwest Houston.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. July 15 in the 12000 block of the Northwest Freeway.

According to Houston police, one of the suspects walked up to an employee and pointed a gun at him, while the second suspect remained at the door as a lookout.

Authorities say the suspect demanded money from the cash registers and forced the employee to open the cash drawer. The employee reportedly then took the money from a register and gave it to the suspect.

Police say both suspects ran out of the vape shop, got into a white Mercedes Benz and fled the scene.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public's help to identify the suspects.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’10 to 6’2" tall and180 to 200 pounds. He had a beard and wore a red shirt, blue shorts, black shoes, Hurley cap and gloves.

The second suspect is described only as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’7" to 5’8" tall, 140 to 150 pounds.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

