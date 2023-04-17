article

One man is in the hospital following a late night robbery at gunpoint in a Houston Walmart parking lot.

According to Houston police, officers responded to a shooting that just occurred before 9 p.m. Monday night.

When officers arrived, they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was walking through the parking lot when a white SUV approached him and robbed him at gunpoint.

Police said the victim had a gun of his own, and the two got into a gunfight, with both of them shooting at each other.

The suspect and the white SUV then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Authorities are working to review surveillance video in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Houston police.