A crash knocked down several power poles in north Harris County, trapping cars and blocking the roadway for hours.

Northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Drive between Beltway 8 and Gears Road are expected to be closed until 2 p.m. Wednesday as crews clear up the scene and repair damage.

LIVE MAP: TrafficMax 360 conditions

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a 20-year-old driver struck one of the power poles in the 11000 block of Veterans Memorial around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, causing an impact to several other poles.

The sheriff says the poles splintered, lines fell and ceramic coils busted. Officials say some cars were trapped under the lines, but everyone got out safely.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Several power lines were knocked down during a crash on Veterans Memorial in north Harris County.

The lines fell across the roadway, shutting down traffic in both directions. However, Center Point crews have been working at the scene overnight, and southbound lanes have reopened.

The sheriff says power to some nearby apartments and business centers has been impacted.

Repairs continue at the scene.