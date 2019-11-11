Veterans Day Celebration and Parade at Houston City Hall

article

The 22nd annual Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration is Monday in downtown.

Mayor Sylvester Turner is inviting Houstonians to come out and attend the celebration and parade at City Hall, where the celebration will begin at 10 a.m.

This year's parade marshal and distinguished keynote speaker recognizing our local heroes is Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh. The American guitarist, who plays for the Eagles, is known for being a great supporter of our troops.

The American Heroes Parade will begin at 11:30 A.M. at Dallas and Bagby, and proceeds east on Dallas, north on Louisiana, west on Walker, south on Smith, west on Lamar, ending on Lamar at Bagby.

Local veteran organizations, ROTC and Junior ROTCs, bands, and supporters will march in the parade to show respect and to honor our veterans. The parade is open to the public and all are welcome along the parade route.

Several roads will be closed Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to the parade.

There will be a 21-gun salute and at the 11th hour on the 11th day, there will be a Moment of Silence in memory of the 101st anniversary of the signing of the Armistice, which ended WWI.