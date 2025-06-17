Vehicle stolen from George Foreman's Texas estate, woman arrested

article

The Brief A woman is in custody after being found by Harris County deputies in a vehicle reported stolen from George Foreman's estate. The suspect, Heaven Leigh Platt, was also discovered to have an outstanding felony warrant for burglary from another county. Additional charges related to the stolen vehicle are pending as the investigation into the theft continues.



A woman is in custody after being found in a vehicle reported stolen from the estate of the late boxing legend George Foreman, according to the Harris County Constable's Office.

What we know:

Constable Mark Herman's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on June 16 in the 7700 block of FM 1960 Road East. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Heaven Leigh Platt.

During the investigation, deputies confirmed the vehicle was the same one reported stolen from Foreman's estate.

Platt was also found to have an outstanding felony warrant for burglary from Brazoria County. According to jail records, the charge is burglary of a coin-operated machine.

Her current bond is set at $10,000, but the charges for the stolen Foreman vehicle had not been added at the time of this report.

The vehicle was reported stolen by the George Foreman family. (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

Additional Charges Pending

What they're saying:

"Heaven Leigh Platt was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the active warrant," Constable Mark Herman said in a statement. "Additional charges related to the stolen vehicle are forthcoming as the investigation continues."

What we don't know:

It is not clear when the vehicle was reported stolen, or the details surrounding the theft.

About George Foreman

Dig deeper:

The Foreman estate includes his mansion in Huffman, Texas, and the George Foreman Grill business empire. The Texas mansion is a 29-acre property with a 55-car garage. The property is currently on the market for $9.5 million.

Foreman died on March 21, 2025. He was born in Marshall, TX on Jan. 10, 1949 and raised in Houston's Fifth Ward. He was an American professional boxer, businessman, minister and author. He had five sons and seven daughters. All of his sons are named George.

He died at 76 years old.