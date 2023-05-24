article

Brazoria County authorities are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home on Wednesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but authorities said Precinct 4 Deputies responded to a major accident on Rosebriar Court in the Lakes of Savannah subdivision in the northwestern portion of the county.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.