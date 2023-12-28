Houston crime: Vehicle 'burnout' marks damage new multi-million dollar track at Memorial Park

Authorities are investigating damage done to the new multi-million-dollar track at Houston’s Memorial Park.

Brown tire "burnout" marks are now noticeable on the track’s red rubber surface, apparently from a small vehicle doing "burnouts" on it.

"A lot of people put forth money for this," said Janice, a runner. "To have somebody disrespect it, you hope for better from the citizens of Houston."

On November 4, the Roy H. Cullen Timing Track officially opened to the public. The new $13 million running complex features a 400-meter track, viewing decks, an Event Plaza and Terrace, and gathering spaces. Within weeks, the burnout marks were made on the new track surface.

"I thought it was great that they built this," said Terence Baptiste. "Now, this is unfortunate."

Baptiste frequently runs at Memorial Park as he trains for the Woodlands Marathon. According to Baptiste, he recently noticed the burnout marks while running on the track, but initially thought they were mud.

"To have a car, or whatever it was on here, that’s scary too," said Baptiste. "I could have been out here and potentially gotten hurt."

The track remains open as authorities look for whoever damaged a small section of it.

In addition, burnout marks are noticeable throughout the complex’s new parking lot.

"This is why we don’t get enough nice things," said Alexander Rodriguez. "Hopefully, the person who did this can come correct it."

A representative from Memorial Park Conservancy said there is an active police investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Houston Police.

"It is disappointing," said Janice. "People should have more respect."