Vatican City reports its first case of coronavirus days after Pope tested negative

Updated 10 hours ago
Tourists in St. Peter's Square and along Via della Conciliazione, wear anti-virus masks to protect themselves from coronavirus infection, in Italy on February 29, 2020 positive results to coronavirus There are 888 people infected by the new coronavir ( Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto via Getty Images )

VATICAN CITY - Vatican City was hit by the virus, with the tiny city-state confirming its first coronavirus case Friday but not saying who was infected. The Vatican has insisted Pope Francis, who has been sick, only has a cold. 

The Vatican said it is working with Italian authorities to keep the coronavirus from spreading, with a suspension of Pope Francis' weekly audiences seen likely.

Earlier this week, the Vatican insisted Pope Francis is only suffering from a cold, not coronavirus. Francis came down with the cold last week, skipped several official audiences and on Sunday announced he would stay home from a week-long spiritual retreat outside Rome to recover.

On Tuesday, Rome daily Il Messaggero reported he had tested negative for the coronavirus.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni didn’t confirm or deny the Messaggero report, but stressed that Francis had been diagnosed with a cold and that it was “running its course, without symptoms linked to other pathologies.”

The 83-year-old Francis generally has good health but he lost part of a lung to a respiratory illness when he was a young man.

Italy is in the midst of a coronavirus emergency in the north, with more than 2,500 positive cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
 