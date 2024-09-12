Valleywood Drive officer-involved shooting: 1 shot in Spring, police on scene

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in Spring on Thursday evening.

Details are very limited, but officials said the shooting occurred at 150 Valleywood Drive.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Authorities said one person was shot and taken to the hospital. That person's condition is unknown.

Photo from the scene (Source: FOX 26 Viewer)

Officials added that no deputies were injured in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.