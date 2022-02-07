Valero Houston Refinery flaring sends up smoke in SE Houston

article

Flaring at the Valero Houston Refinery is sending a column of smoke into the sky on Monday morning, officials say.

According to a CAER message from refinery officials, operational conditions are requiring the use of the safety flare system to manage excess material and minimize potential emissions.

The Valero Houston Refinery says operating conditions were impacted by a suspected third-party power outage that occurred along a portion of the Houston Ship Channel.

Refinery officials say "no community impacts are anticipated."

Galena Park Mayor Esmeralda Moya says the smoke is south of the city and the winds are out of the north, and it poses no threat to the community.

Residents with questions can call the Community Information Line at 713-921-6700.

Nathan Maltos sent FOX 26 this photo of a column of smoke in Houston on Monday morning.

