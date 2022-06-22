More than 1,000 Texas McDonalds to host fundraiser for Uvalde community

More than 1,000 Texas McDonald's locations will be raising funds this Thursday for the Uvalde community following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers.

McDonald’s will be donating 10% percent of total lunch sales from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 23 at participating restaurants to the Uvalde community.

Customers can participate in the fundraiser by ordering lunch for dine-in, via carry-out, at the Drive Thru, on the McDonald’s App or through McDelivery at participating restaurants, says the company.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to two organizations: the Robb School Memorial Fund and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) San Antonio.