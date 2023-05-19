UT Austin graduate viral flip, death drop on graduation stage is one to remember

Graduation season is still in full swing and one graduate is going viral for the way they owned their walk across the stage for their diploma.

The University of Texas at Austin held its graduation ceremonies the first week of May for their various colleges and university-wide. On May 5, the university's College of Fine Arts ceremony was being held at Bass Concert Hall, and as seen from Rayce Risch's viral TikTok video, he couldn't wait to cross the stage.

The graduate's name was called and he immediately went into an aerial flip before he ended in a death drop in the middle of the stage. Risch slid across the floor in one last move to retrieve his cap that fell off then went to shake the dean's hand.

Risch's actions seemed to have everyone in cheers as the faculty and staff applauded and the dean can even be seen smiling and laughing in glee at the graduate's moves.

The graduation is definitely one the college will remember thanks to Risch. Congratulations to the Class of 2023!