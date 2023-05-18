Here is a ranking of the top 10 best colleges in Texas, according to U.S. News & World Report:

#1: Rice University

FILE - Students walk to class at Rice University on Aug. 29, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

#2: University of Texas at Austin

Collin Johnson #9 of the Texas Longhorns and Jake Ehlinger #48 enter the stadium before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

#3: Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 31: The Texas A&M Aggies logo seen at midfield before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field on October 31, 2020 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

#4: Southern Methodist University

#5: Baylor University

#6: Texas Christian University

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head Football Coach Sonny Dykes, Dee Winters #13, and Quinton Johnston #1 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrate with the trophy after winning the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Michig Expand

#7: The University of Texas at Dallas

#8: University of Houston

#9: Texas Tech University

LUBBOCK, TX - NOVEMBER 14: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Texas Tech Red Raiders before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas State Wildcats on November 14, 2015 at Jones AT

#10: Sam Houston State University

These colleges are all highly ranked for their academics, student life, and extracurricular activities. They offer a wide range of majors and programs, and they have strong alumni networks. If you are looking for a top-notch college education in Texas, these are the schools you should consider.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE