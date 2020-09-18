US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death shaking up political community

“Were President Trump not in office, she would have retired early, but she has been trying to hang on to keep President Trump from having the ability to replace her and giving the supreme court having a larger and stronger conservative majority,” said Mark Jones, a professor of political science at Rice University.

Jones says Democrats have been dreading the possibility of her dying.

“Ever since Trump has been elected, democrats have been fearful that RBG would pass away or be forced to resign and Donald Trump would name her replacement. Now that fear has become a reality,” said Jones. “What this does is put a big spotlight on the US Supreme Court, and the differences between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. On that issue, more Republicans and moderates agree with Trump on having conservative jurists like topics of abortion than liberal jurists.”

