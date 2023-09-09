US Open 2023: How to watch Coco Gauff vie for her first Grand Slam title

Coco Gauff will either earn her first Grand Slam singles title, or Aryna Sabalenka will win her second this year.

They meet Saturday in the U.S. Open women's final, with Sabalenka looking to punctuate her brilliant season in the Slams. She has compiled a 23-2 record, highlighted by her breakthrough major victory at the Australian Open.

Gauff is also on a roll, having won 17 of her 18 matches since falling in the first round of Wimbledon.

Coco Gauff of the United States in action during her victory against Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the Womens Singles Semi-Finals match on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2023 at the USTA National Tennis Centre

It will be Gauff's second chance to win a major title. The 19-year-old American lost to Iga Swiatek in the 2022 French Open final.

The mixed doubles final is also scheduled.

How to watch the US Open on TV

— In the U.S.: ESPN

— Other countries are listed here.

US Open Singles Schedule

— Saturday: Women’s final

— Sunday: Men’s final

When are Saturday's matches?

The women's singles final is scheduled for 4 p.m. Play begins in Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon, with the top-seeded team of Americans Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek facing unseeded Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Harri Heliovaara of Finland for the mixed doubles title.

Who won the US Open men's semifinals Friday?

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a backhand against Ben Shelton of the United States during the semi-finals of the men's singles at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2023 in New York City.

Novak Djokovic reached the U.S. Open final for a record-tying 10th time after a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over unseeded American Ben Shelton at a tournament the 23-time Grand Slam champion missed last year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The 36-year-old from Serbia will try for a fourth title in Flushing Meadows but it will be against No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev and not defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday. Medvedev eliminated the No. 1 seed 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. Medvedev beat Djokovic for the U.S. Open title in 2021, preventing him from what would been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969.

What else happened Friday?

The U.S. Open added more members of the police, including undercover officers, a day after four environmental activists in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands caused a 50-minute delay during Gauff’s women’s semifinal victory. On the court, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury won their third straight U.S. Open men's doubles title, rallying to beat Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. The No. 3 seeds have won 18 straight matches in Flushing Meadows and became the first men’s team to win three straight U.S. Opens since Americans Tom Bundy and Maurice McLoughlin from 1912-14. In women's doubles, No. 12 Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva advanced to play No. 16 Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe in Sunday's final.

US Open betting guide

Sabalenka is a minus-134 favorite in her sixth career matchup with Gauff, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Gauff is listed at plus-112. She is 3-2 in her career against Sabalenka, though the 25-year-old from Belarus won easily at Indian Wells in the only meeting this season.