Two US-59 lanes blocked due to road repairs near Sugar Land
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Sugar Land police have closed two lanes on Southwest Freeway due to a large hole in the ground.
According to police, the middle lanes of US-59 southbound near US-90 are blocked at this time.
Officials say a crew from the Texas Department of Transportation are heading to the location to repair the hole. There is no time estimate on when it might be cleared.
Police say traffic might become congested, so drivers should expect delays.