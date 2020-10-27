UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal employees during virtual hiring fair

article

On Friday, October 30, UPS will hold its annual one-day hiring event in Houston, TX.

There will be nearly 250 virtual hiring fairs across the country.

Applicants will check into a virtual lobby then doing online interviews with UPS Human Resources representatives.



UPS plans to sign up at least 50,000 new employees across the country on that day and will be making job offers on the spot.



UPS is planning to hire more than 2,995 positions, including driver helpers, package handlers, and seasonal drivers in Houston.



UPS 'Brown Friday' hiring fairs will take place at the following locations on Friday, October 30:

Willowbrook : 11802 N Gessnar Road, Houston, TX 77064, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. EST

Stafford : 13922 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX 77477, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. EST

Sweetwater : 8330 Sweetwater Lane, Houston, TX 77037, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. EST

Mykawa: 7110 Mykawa Road, Houston, TX 77033, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. EST

To learn more about virtual and in-person hiring fairs, viewers can visit UPSjobs.com/brownfriday.



Additional hiring events prior to Brown Friday include:



Sweetwater: 10/29/2020, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST

Willowbrook: 10/29/2020, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST

Stafford 10/29/2020, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST

Mykawa: 10/29/2020, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM EST



