RISE Houston is hosting a town hall meeting on Tuesday for mayoral candidates to encourage transparency and civic engagement.

Event officials say all candidates seeking to become Houston's new mayor are invited to answer questions about pressing issues.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Montrose Center from 6:30p.m to 9 p.m.

Topics like education, criminal justice, and immigration will be discussed, according to coordinators.

According to their website, RISE Houston is a grassroots coalition of Houston community members, organizers, civil rights lawyers, and concerned civilians.