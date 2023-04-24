Authorities have a woman behind bars accusing her of prostitution at a massage parlor in Spring.

It happened last Thursday, April 20, when an officer, posing as a customer, went to the Asian Massage on Spring Cypress Rd after complaints of prostitution. The officer, according to a press release from Harris County Constable Pct. 4, "was solicited for sex and/or sex acts by one female working in the establishment."

Xue Mei Zhao (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

Officials identified the worker as Xue Mei Zhao, 42, who was later arrested. Further investigation showed the establishment had a massage license, but Zhao was "unlicensed to be employed" to be a therapist.

The 42-year-old is currently facing a misdemeanor charge for Prostitution.