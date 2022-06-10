University of Houston to join Big 12 in July 2023

article

The University of Houston is leaving the American Athletic Conference to join the Big 12! That means the Cougars are going to be playing other Texas teams they have not before like Texas Tech and TCU.



The move also means a higher level of recruitment and more exposure.

We caught up with an alumnus who is excited about the benefits of both.



"We are going to the Big 12, we are going to the Big 12. As of July 1 of next year, all of those teams that are already in the Big 12, you got the Coog coming your way! Nobody wants to meet that cougar. It is good for the University of Houston program and quite frankly it is good for the city. It shows how far we have come. When I was at the University of Houston, it was referred to as Cougar High. No one refers to us like that anymore. We have kind of bounced in different categories, but now headed towards with the Big 12. I am excited about that," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

U of H will officially leave the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023.