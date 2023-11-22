University of Houston student being evaluated, treated for tuberculosis

The City of Houston Health Department is reporting that a student at the University of Houston is being evaluated and treated for tuberculosis.

Officials said the student is undergoing medical treatment away from others and is no longer a health risk to others.

School officials said no one else has been identified on campus showing symptoms of tuberculosis.

Houston Health Department officials will be on campus to give a presentation for faculty, students, and staff about tuberculosis and to answer any questions anyone may have.

The public forums are scheduled for November 28 from 11 a.m. until noon and November 29 from noon until 1 p.m.

The meetings will take place in the Student Center South Space City Room.

If you have any specific questions, contact the Houston Health Department at (832) 393-4220 or click here to learn more about tuberculosis.