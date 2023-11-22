An 82-year-old woman has been living without heat and hot water after CenterPoint Energy took her gas meter. Judy Svegliato said her home has been without gas since the beginning of October. FOX 26 Houston helped her get the answers she needed from the energy company.

"I’d like to have my gas turned on as soon as possible," said Svegliato.

As the temperatures dip for the season, Judy Svegliato finds herself without any energy to heat her home.

"I couldn’t light the stove or any of the burners. My water heater was not working, and the dryer was running, but there was no heat in it," said Svegliato.

The homeowner said CenterPoint Energy came out to check her gas meter in October, but when they left, her meter was gone.

"He turned the gas off and took the meter," said Svegliato.

At first, she was told by a CenterPoint Energy employee that her meter needed to be moved closer to her house.

"They gave me a case number and said someone would give me a call in three to five days," said Svegliato.

A week passed and there was no call from the energy provider.

"I’ve been here all week. I haven’t gotten any calls, and I haven’t gotten any messages on my answering machine," said Svegliato. "Then I asked them what happened to my case, and they said ‘oh well we closed it because we didn’t hear from you."

Over the course of almost seven weeks, crews and contractors visited her home several times. She said some requested permits and some even dug up her backyard to check the gas line, but the meter was never replaced.

"My friends and family, and even city hall were appalled that this is how they operate. That this has been going on," said Svegliato.

Svegliato struggled to do normal household chores.

"I heat up a gallon of water in the microwave and just throw it in the dishwasher," she said.

CenterPoint Energy said in a statement:

"On October 5, our technicians responded to an emergency call from the customer informing us her natural gas was not working. Upon investigation, our team discovered that the gas meter needed to be removed, per our safety protocols. The customer requested that CenterPoint extend our service line to install the new meter closer to her home than the removed meter. The extension was assigned to a contract crew, who has been working with the customer to coordinate installation. Both CenterPoint and the contract crew have been in contact with the customer today, and we are actively working to get her service reinstalled as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this customer has experienced and will continue to be in touch with her until service is restored."