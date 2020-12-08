Univ. of Houston men's basketball pauses team-activity due to COVID-19 concerns

The University of Houston will pause all basketball team-related activities after recent positive coronavirus tests.

Chris Pezman, the Univ. of Houston Vice President of Athletics made the announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

.@UHCougarMBK has paused all team-related activities due to recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman announced. pic.twitter.com/6ZScAzmaqY — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 8, 2020

"These are challenging times, but the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans will always remain our main priority," Pezman said.

.@UHCougarMBK cancelled games with Sam Houston State Wednesday & Rice on Saturday because of issues related to COVID-19. Head Coach Kelvin Sampson (contact tracing) & ass’t Kellen Sampson (tested positive) had already missed the win over South Carolina Saturday. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 8, 2020

The team postponed games with Sam Houston State for Wednesday and Rice on Saturday.

The Cougars played without their Head Coach Kelvin Sampson and assistant Kellen Sampson last week after the latter tested positive for coronavirus.

