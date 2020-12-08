Expand / Collapse search

Univ. of Houston men's basketball pauses team-activity due to COVID-19 concerns

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The University of Houston will pause all basketball team-related activities after recent positive coronavirus tests. 

Chris Pezman, the Univ. of Houston Vice President of Athletics made the announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 8. 

"These are challenging times, but the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans will always remain our main priority," Pezman said. 

The team postponed games with Sam Houston State for Wednesday and Rice on Saturday.

The Cougars played without their Head Coach Kelvin Sampson and assistant Kellen Sampson last week after the latter tested positive for coronavirus. 