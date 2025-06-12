University of Houston Security Alert issued for reports of person with gun

The Brief A University of Houston Security Alert was issued due to a report of a person with a gun. Everyone is asked to avoid the General Services Building.



University of Houston students are asked to avoid the General Services Building due to a report of a person with a gun, a security alert says.

University of Houston security alert

The university issued a security alert around 9:52 a.m. for suspicious activity.

What they're saying:

The alert reads, "Synopsis: UHPD received reports of a light skin black male or Hispanic, wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans with a black semi-automatic handgun outside the General Services Building. Please avoid area until further notice.

Suspect #1: light skin black male or Hispanic, wearing dark hoodie, blue Jeans

Weapon: Black Semi-Automatic Handgun"

Local perspective:

The General Services Building is located on the far north side of campus at 4211 Elgin Street, Suite 200, Houston, Texas 77204-1011

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.