Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:09 PM CDT until SAT 2:34 PM CDT, Wharton County, Matagorda County
10
Flood Warning
from THU 11:13 AM CDT until THU 12:15 PM CDT, Wharton County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, San Jacinto County, Polk County, Liberty County, Chambers County, Liberty County, Calhoun County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 10:24 AM CDT until THU 12:15 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Brazoria County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Matagorda County, Jackson County
Flood Warning
from THU 9:04 AM CDT until THU 12:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Chambers County, Galveston County, Harris County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 9:23 AM CDT until THU 12:30 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 10:27 AM CDT until THU 12:30 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Brazos County, Colorado County, Inland Matagorda County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Walker County, Fort Bend County, Houston County, Waller County, Montgomery County, Wharton County, Washington County, Cherokee County
Flood Advisory
until THU 12:45 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Chambers County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Harris County

University of Houston Security Alert issued for reports of person with gun

By
Published  June 12, 2025 10:29am CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A University of Houston Security Alert was issued due to a report of a person with a gun.
    • Everyone is asked to avoid the General Services Building.

HOUSTON - University of Houston students are asked to avoid the General Services Building due to a report of a person with a gun, a security alert says.

University of Houston security alert

The university issued a security alert around 9:52 a.m. for suspicious activity.

What they're saying:

The alert reads, "Synopsis: UHPD received reports of a light skin black male or Hispanic, wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans with a black semi-automatic handgun outside the General Services Building. Please avoid area until further notice.

Suspect #1: light skin black male or Hispanic, wearing dark hoodie, blue Jeans

Weapon: Black Semi-Automatic Handgun"

Local perspective:

The General Services Building is located on the far north side of campus at 4211 Elgin Street, Suite 200, Houston, Texas 77204-1011

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a UH Security Alert.

Houston