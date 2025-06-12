University of Houston Security Alert issued for reports of person with gun
HOUSTON - University of Houston students are asked to avoid the General Services Building due to a report of a person with a gun, a security alert says.
University of Houston security alert
The university issued a security alert around 9:52 a.m. for suspicious activity.
What they're saying:
The alert reads, "Synopsis: UHPD received reports of a light skin black male or Hispanic, wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans with a black semi-automatic handgun outside the General Services Building. Please avoid area until further notice.
Suspect #1: light skin black male or Hispanic, wearing dark hoodie, blue Jeans
Weapon: Black Semi-Automatic Handgun"
Local perspective:
The General Services Building is located on the far north side of campus at 4211 Elgin Street, Suite 200, Houston, Texas 77204-1011
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a UH Security Alert.