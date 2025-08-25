University of Houston Cougar Cupboard food pantry set to reopen for returning students

The Brief A 2023 survey finds 45% of college students report 'food insecurity' challenges. More than 800 colleges and universities, across the country, operate campus food pantries for students The UH Cougar Cupboard expects to serve about 200 students each day it's open



As classes begin for University of Houston students, the popular Cougar Cupboard food pantry is ready to welcome them back to campus.

What we know:

Open since 2020, the pantry provides up to 30 pounds of groceries each week to any student enrolled in classes, free of charge. It is part of a growing trend on campuses across the country, to address food insecurity, busy schedules, and non-traditional students.

The pantry, supported by donations and the Houston Food Bank, provides a variety of staples, produce and snack to appeal to students' varied needs. It is open three days, during the week, and one Saturday a month.

What they're saying:

"Our students are busy, they're active in the community, and we want to provide that essential-need for our students," says Beau Trent Pierce, of the UH Center for Student Advocacy and Community, "Regardless of socio economic status; regardless of GPA; all are welcome. You will be able to receive 30 pounds of groceries every single week. We see students from all corners of campus come through the Cupboard and take hold of this resource that we offer."