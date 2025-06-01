Germany-bound United flight returns to Houston, canceled due to maintenance issue, airline says

The Brief A United flight heading to Germany returned to Bush Airport on Saturday night. United officials say, "the plane had to release fuel to avoid landing overweight." The flight was eventually canceled.



United Airlines says they're assisting customers after canceling a flight due to a plane issue.

Plane issue at Bush Airport

What we know:

The issue happened on United flight UA46, which was set to fly from Bush Airport to Frankfurt Airport in Germany.

The flight reportedly took off at about 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, but officials with the Houston Airport System say the plane landed back at Bush at about 7:45 p.m.

In a statement to FOX 26, United representatives said, "The plane had to release fuel to avoid landing overweight."

Houston fire officials say they were alerted about the plane having a mechanical issue. They had a crew waiting for the plane to return to Bush.

Fire officials say the plane landed safely, and no smoke or flames were seen.

United Airlines confirmed with FOX 26 that the flight was canceled that night.

What we don't know:

There's no information on why the plane was overweight.

Full United statement

What they're saying:

United Airlines sent the following statement to FOX 26:

"On May 31, United flight 46 from Houston to Frankfurt safely returned to Houston to address a maintenance issue. The plane had to release fuel to avoid landing overweight. The flight cancelled last night, and we expect to reaccommodate our customers and get them on their way."