United Airlines plane from Houston to Denver returns to Bush airport after landing gear problem

FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A United Airlines flight returned to Houston on Sunday evening after experiencing a problem with its landing gear.

Flight 437, which was en route from Houston to Denver, returned to George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) around 7:00 p.m. after the crew reported a problem with the main landing gear.

The plane landed safely at IAH and all passengers were able to deplane normally. The airline is working to get passengers to their final destination as soon as possible.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.


 