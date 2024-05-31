United Airlines passengers landing in Houston report feeling sick after cruise

Dozens of passengers who were on a cruise and then got on a flight to Houston have reported feeling ill after landing.

According to the Houston Fire Department, a United Flight from Vancouver, British Columbia arrived in Houston at Bush Airport around 6:20 p.m. A group of about 75 people had been on a cruise before boarding the flight.

Officials say about 25 of those passengers reported feeling ill and having symptoms of nausea. It is believed to be a result of the cruise.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

HFD emergency medical services evaluated three patients once they landed at IAH.

There were 163 passengers and six crew members on board the United Flight.

United Airlines gave this statement:

Several passengers who had been on the same cruise and did not feel well were on United Flight 1528 from Vancouver to Houston tonight. United Airlines is actively coordinating with health authorities to address the situation. As a precautionary measure, the aircraft will be removed from service and go through a deep cleaning before returning to service. Ensuring the health and safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority.