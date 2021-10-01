Unique dog rescue in Alvin that saves medically neglected dogs now needs saving

"We are a medical rescue," said Jennifer Hendricks, Executive Director of Jenni’s Rescue Ranch. "We take in the medical dogs that are found on the streets or in shelters that really need that special T.L.C."



The before and after pictures of dogs Hendricks has saved are nothing short of miraculous.

"In the last 10 years, probably about 3,000 to 4,000," she said.



Now, it’s Jenni’s Rescue Ranch that needs saving,



"It’s devastating this whole thing has been devastating," Hendricks said. "It’s like someone kicked us in the gut."

All the recent storms have caused the wooded structure to slowly sink. In a matter of time, it will collapse.



"All the dogs come here first before they go into foster homes," said Hendricks. "In one year, we had 300 dogs come through and now I can’t bring anybody else in because it’s not safe."



The walls are riddled with black mold. It’s not safe for Hendricks to be in the building,



"I don’t care about me, I care about them," she said.

"We get calls all the time, mayday calls, and when I have to say no to an injured dog because I don’t have a place to put it, it’s hard," Hendricks said. "I cry a lot I cry every night saying no sucks."



Hendricks is praying for a 40 by 80-foot concrete slab.



"A steel building that’s 40 by 80 that can handle a Hurricane," she said.



While the future looks grim, nothing will stop Hendricks from being a broken battered dog’s final chance.

For more information on how you can help, click here or visit their Facebook page.