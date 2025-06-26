Undocumented migrant in Houston, wife sentenced for $3M elder fraud, romance scheme

article

The Brief A Nigerian national and his wife were sentenced to federal prison for running a $3 million romance and financial scam targeting elderly and vulnerable victims nationwide. Darlington Akporugo received 188 months, and his wife, Jasmin Sood, received 121 months; both must pay full restitution. The couple used fake identities and businesses to exploit victims emotionally and financially, leading to their arrest while using a victim's car and home.



A Nigerian national and his wife have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a nationwide fraud ring that defrauded elderly individuals and other vulnerable victims out of more than $3 million through romance scams and other financial schemes.

The investigation, led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Houston, uncovered the extensive operation.

Sentences Handed Down

Darlington Akporugo, 47, an undocumented immigrant from Nigeria, received a sentence of 188 months, while his wife, Jasmin Sood, 37, a Houston resident, was sentenced to 121 months in prison.

Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. Akporugo entered his plea on Feb. 28 of this year, and Sood pleaded guilty on Dec. 17, 2024.

Following their prison terms, they will each serve three years of supervised release and are required to pay full restitution totaling $3,123,073.

What they're saying:

"Romance scams and similar financial schemes exploit our nation's elderly and vulnerable populations, stripping them of their hard-earned retirement savings and essential funds," said Chad Plantz, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Houston. He added that victims are often left "emotionally devastated and financially ruined." Plantz credited the victims who came forward quickly, enabling law enforcement to track down and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Victim Testimony and Scheme Details

The backstory:

During the sentencing hearing, four victims testified, detailing how the couple's persistent lies and false promises led them to send large sums of money. One victim recounted being coerced into buying a luxury vehicle and renting a mansion for the couple.

Authorities arrested Akporugo and Sood while they were driving the victim's car and living in her rented home. The court described the scheme as "heartless and far-reaching," noting that Akporugo and Sood deliberately targeted older women, including several widows.

Akporugo admitted to leading the long-running romance scheme, based in Houston, which targeted victims across the country, from Chicago to Kentucky. He and his co-conspirators used fake names on social media to build trust with victims, then convinced them to invest in nonexistent businesses or provide funds for invented personal hardships.

Akporugo directed victims, primarily older individuals, to send money through platforms like Facebook. Sood created fake businesses and bank accounts under aliases, using disguises to deposit the illicit funds. The couple spent the money extravagantly or passed it to co-defendants.

Akporugo also admitted to having victims open lines of credit in his name and, in one instance, having a victim purchase a luxury vehicle for his personal use. Authorities identified more than 25 victims over the multi-year scheme, with total losses exceeding $3 million.

What's next:

Both Akporugo and Sood will remain in custody pending their transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Carter prosecuted the case.