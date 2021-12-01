UK filmmaker making documentary says Houston is like a third-world country regarding stray dog overpopulation

"Any day you wake up, you’re never going to save every dog, it’s impossible. But what you can do in that day is make sure that your work saves more dogs the next day," said Tom.

Tom says he’s not seeking publicity, so he declined to give us his last name.

He’s from the United Kingdom and says he’s using his military background as an Army photographer to travel the world documenting animal abuse and stray animal overpopulation.

"It’s a well-known fact the majority of mass murderers start with animal abuse," Tom said. "Domestic abusers start with animal abuse or use animal abuse as part of their domestic abuse."

Tom’s Breaking the Chains organization is working on the documentary. He says he’s shocked at what he’s documented in the Bayou City.

"It’s like a third-world country, the areas where the animals are getting abused and neglected. There are no bones about it, it’s third-world," said Tom. "So when people are saying things about Afghanistan, Iraq, and countries like that, and they’re sitting there going that place is awful in Texas and Houston, you don’t have to go far to see the exact same situation."

Tom has been going out with various rescue groups who routinely feed and rescue stray pups.

He says elected officials need to step up and change laws, instead of leaving rescue groups to tackle this overwhelming problem.

"They are taking over the emotional and strain of criminals, that’s the only way to explain it. You’ve got criminals all over the country that are breaking laws, abusing animals, neglecting animals, and it’s the good people, good citizens, that are taking that strain," Tom said. "The government is not and they need to."

