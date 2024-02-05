UFL Houston Roughnecks 2024 schedule released

The United Football League’s Houston Roughnecks schedule has been revealed for 2024.

The Roughnecks open their season at home against the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, March 31.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

File photo. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images)

During the UFL's inaugural season, the Roughnecks will play home games at Rice Stadium.

"I can’t think of a better way to kick off the 2024 UFL season than at home in Houston, at iconic Rice Stadium, in front of thousands of Houston Roughnecks fans," said Houston Roughnecks Head Coach CJ Johnson. "I hope all Houstonians will mark their calendars for Sunday, March 31, and join us, as we protect the ‘Rig!’"

The UFL's 10-game regular season begins on March 30. The eight UFL teams will each play six in-conference games and four inter-conference games this season.

Houston Roughnecks 2024 schedule

Week 1: March 31 at 2 p.m.; Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks

Week 2: April 7 at 3 p.m.; Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders

Week 3: April 14 at 11 a.m.; Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers

Week 4: April 21 at 1 p.m. Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks

Week 5: April 27 at 6 p.m.; Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks

Week 6: May 4 at 2 p.m.; Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks

Week 7: May 12 at 2 p.m.; San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks

Week 8: May 18 at 7 p.m.; Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions

Week 9: May 26 at 1:30 p.m.; Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks

Week 10: June 2 at 6 p.m.; Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats

The UFL Conference Championships will be held on June 8 and June 9, and the Championship game will be on June 16.