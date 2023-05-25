Good grades equal a good time at Typhoon Texas in Katy.

From May 30 to June 2, students who got three A's or more on their 2022-2023 school year report card can get free admission to the water park.

Students will need to show their school year report card at the park entrance with a matching ID.

The student’s friends and family can get tickets at a discounted rate of $19.99 each, as long as they are with the student.

(Photo courtesy of Typhoon Texas)

"We understand the importance of education and wants to inspire and motivate students to strive for excellence. By offering free admission to high-achieving students, the park aims to reward their dedication and provide them with a fun-filled day as a well-deserved break from their studies" says Jesse Benavidez, general manager of Typhoon Texas.

The water park opened for the 2023 summer season on May 26.