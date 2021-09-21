TxDOT: 'over-height' truck under bridge results in several lanes blocked on I-10 Katy Freeway

An "over-height" vehicle has gotten itself stuck under a bridge on I-10 Katy Freeway Tuesday, resulting in several main lanes being blocked off.

According to TxDOT, the truck was heading eastbound at Houston Avenue, where it struck the bridge, which shares the same name.

It's unclear how long the lanes will be blocked off but authorities are at the scene and TxDOT is inspecting the bridge.

This is a developing story.