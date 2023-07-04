A Jeep collided with a parked flatbed trailer in north Harris County, leaving two people trapped inside after the crash.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LOCAL NEWS

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a crash at the intersection of Greens Crossing and Tall Pine Valley Drive around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A Jeep was traveling north on Tall Pine Valley Drive when it collided with a parked flat bed trailer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The jeep was traveling north on Tall Pine Valley Drive when it hit a parked flatbed trailer trapping a man and his elderly mother inside, deputies say.

SUGGESTED: Road rage attack leaves truck riddled with bullets: Search for suspect underway

Authorities report emergency personnel rescued them within 10 minutes of the accident.

A man and his elderly mother were trapped in the Jeep around 10 minutes before emergency personnel freed them.

The mother sustained major injuries and was transported to the hospital.

HCSO is investigating to determine what caused this accident.