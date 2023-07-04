The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a road rage incident that left a couple's truck riddled with bullet holes late Monday night.

HCSO received reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and Addicks Clodine Road in Alief.

Someone shot at a woman and her husband's truck, causing glass from the shooting to cut the woman's head. She received medical treatment at the scene.

Burta Brios, the victim, says she is grateful to have survived the shooting.

"Soon as I felt glass coming in here, I just sped away," Brios said. "You are not expecting to pick up groceries, coming back, and out of nowhere, some random person shoots at you. I'm lucky to be alive, blessed because he got the whole vehicle. The glass is what injured me."

HCSO is currently searching for the suspect and their vehicle based on the couple's description.

Expressing her hopes for swift justice, Brios added, "I hope the officers do their job and find this person."



