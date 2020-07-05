Two pedestrians hit by vehicle, two more injured in resulting crash in Harris Co.

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning.



Sgt. Dashana Cheek-McNeal with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on the 1500 block of Beaumont Highway.

Cheek-McNeal said the incident began when two pedestrians on the west side of the roadway were hit by an unknown vehicle that later fled the scene.



A female motorist in a green Chevy pickup truck stopped to help out the pedestrians we were on the side of the guardrail trying to flag someone down, according to authorities.



As the female motorist was assisting the pedestrians, her vehicle was hit from behind by a Dodge Dart, authorities said.

Once that collison occurred, the Dodge Dart was spun into the opposite lanes of traffic and struck by another vehicle heading eastbound.



The two pedestrians, a 58-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, were in 'very serious' condition and were airlifted to Memorial Herman Hospital and are expected to survive.



Cheek-McNeal added the driver of the Dodge Dart and the driver of the vehicle that struck the Dodge Dart were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Cheek-McNeal added that lighting on the roadway was 'dark' and it was difficult for the initial driver to stop and help the pedestrians.