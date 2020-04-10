Two Pearland non-profits give 2,000 pounds of chicken to struggling families

This refrigerated truck pulling into Christian Helping Hands in Pearland had 2000 pounds of chicken in it.

The non-profit has been feeding those in need for 37 years.

They say they've never seen a time like this.

"It's a very staggering sobering thing to see al that's going on," said Hita Dixon founder of Christian Helping Hands.

"Some of the families here have 12 ,13, 14 people in them," said Suzy Burns, director of Christian Helping hands. "These people that come they're down to nothing food-wise."

"Everybody that helped unload they are all volunteers they come sometimes within an hours notice," Dixon said.

The generous donation by Tyson foods is the result of Christian Helping Hands coming together with another non-profit Davis Days Foundation.

"I got on the phone it took about four hours to get to the right person at Tyson Foods, said Lori Whistler with Davis Days Foundation. "Her name is Mary Ellen she's very sweet and she said yes we will donate 50 cases each so two thousand pounds of chicken,"

Advertisement

It was very fitting that the delivery came on Good Friday.

"You just understand the purpose of everything," Dixon said. "The purpose of giving the purpose of sacrifice."

"I think it's amazing," said Josh Davis founder of Davis Days Foundation. "It takes a whole lot of people to help a community and the more this foundation has given the more we realize just how much need there is out there."

http://christianhelpinghands.org/

https://www.davisdays.org/