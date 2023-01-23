Authorities are piecing together a deadly double shooting at a north Harris County gas station.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 15300 block of Ella Blvd. That's where two men were reportedly at a gas pump when an unknown number of shooters arrived and opened fire.

The two men were found dead at the scene by responding officers. Meanwhile, the shooters took off in a white sedan.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

No additional details were shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.