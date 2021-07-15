POLICE: Two men 'electrocuted,' one killed while working at Lake Conroe Margaritaville Resort

article

Authorities say two men were "electrocuted" Thursday, one of whom died, while they were working at Margaritaville Resort on Lake Conroe.

According to Conroe PD, the two were doing electrical work at the resort located in Montgomery, Texas when they were both electrocuted.

Officials say the scene is safe now, but one of the workers sadly passed away, while the second man was taken to the hospital but did not suffer non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the incident, the lights over on SH 105 at Walden Rd are out, so residents in the area should expect delays. Additionally, officials say they have closed the resort from the public to ensure safety and as of Thursday evening, is still without power.

Officials with Margaritaville Lake Resort issued the following statement offering condolences to the families of the workers involved.

"The team at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston extends its thoughts and prayers to those involved in [Thursday's] unfortunate accident.

"Shortly after 3 p.m., two contractors of our energy provider were performing electrical work on property when an incident occurred.

"Police, fire, and emergency medical teams immediately responded to the scene. Out of respect for the individuals and their families, any questions should be deferred to the local authorities.

"As a result of the incident, there is currently no power at the resort."

