Two killed in accident involving self-driving Tesla

article

Harris County Pct. 4 Constables are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a self-driving Tesla in The Woodlands.

According to investigators, a Tesla Model S was traveling from the culdesac on Hammock Dunes Place and failed to navigate a curve sending the vehicle slamming into a tree and bursting into flames.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

When Woodlands Fire arrived at the scene of the crash the car was fully involved in flames. Firefighters found the bodies of two men in the Tesla Model S. One was sitting in the driver's seat and the other was in the back seat.

Firefighters used more than 23,000 gallons of water over the course of four hours trying to put out the car fire because the Tesla's high-energy battery kept reigniting.